Minnesota Lynx and Timberwolves to Offer Free, Game Day COVID-19 Vaccinations on Saturday, June 12 at Target Center

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Lynx and Timberwolves, in partnership with Hy-Vee, will offer free, onsite COVID-19 vaccinations to fans at Saturday’s June 12 Lynx home game versus the Los Angeles Sparks.

“As a civic leader, we recognize the important role sports play in building stronger and healthier communities,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “In continued partnership with Governor Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health, our walk-up COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday, June 12 in the Target Center box office lobby, will be an easy access opportunity to encourage Minnesotans to get vaccinated and another significant step forward as we look to welcome the brighter days ahead.”

The clinic is open to all Minnesotan residents 12 years of age and older; a Lynx game ticket is not required to participate in the clinic. Individuals can walk-up and get a vaccine for free – no appointment necessary. It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their vaccination: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); and photo ID. COVID-19 vaccines are free, and insurance is not required. Masks are required.

The vaccination event will take place in the Target Center box office lobby from 4-7 p.m. Both the Johnson & Johnson, which is a one-dose vaccine authorized for individuals 18 years of age and older, and the Pfizer vaccine, which is a two-dose vaccine authorized for individuals 12 years of age and older, will be available, courtesy of Hy-Vee. Individuals who receive the Pfizer vaccine can receive their second dose of the vaccine at their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy 21 days after their first dose. Individuals who complete their COVID-19 vaccination with Hy-Vee between June 1 and Nov. 1, 2021, can receive a $10 Hy-Vee gift card.

Fans can get vaccines at the following home games:

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros, June 11-13 at Target Field

Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks, June 12 in Target Center box office lobby

Minnesota United vs. Austin FC, June 23 at Allianz Field

Along with the Wild, Twins, and United, the Lynx and Wolves COVID-19 vaccination event is part of the “Roll Up Your Sleeves, Minnesota Fans” campaign which encourages Minnesotans to get vaccinated.

Fans can find more details about the Lynx and Timberwolves vaccination event on Saturday, June 12 here: https://lynx.wnba.com/vaccine/ or https://www.nba.com/timberwolves/vaccine