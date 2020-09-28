Martin Shines In Timberwolves Bubble Scrimmage #1

This article is presented by

On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves returned to Target Center for game action for the first time since March 8.

In an intra-squad setting, the In-Market roster split into two teams (navy and white) for four eight-minute quarters. 5-on-5 action ensued, with the focus of the night being offensive and defensive concepts introduced during the In-Market Program being tested.

“We’ve had 5-on-5 competition, we’ve had 3-on-3, we’ve done a number of other things [here] that we’ve needed to do as a group in terms of concepts….and also trying some different things that we’d like to see as a staff,” said Head Coach Ryan Saunders.

Thriving during the night were Kelan Martin and Naz Reid, with the duo combining for 54 of their team’s 77 points. Martin ended the night 11-of-21 from the field, converting on 5-of-12 three-point attempts en route to a scrimmage-high 31 points. Reid, meanwhile, scored 23 on 10-of-19 shooting.

In total, seven players scored in double figures in the first of three expected scrimmages during the In-Market Bubble.



a little friendly competition under the Target Center lights pic.twitter.com/gzMG3xGy4o — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) September 28, 2020

The team will return to practice on Monday, and is slated to scrimmage at Target Center again on Thursday night.