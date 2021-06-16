Leandro Bolmaro Is A Champion In Spain

Capping off a stellar season, Timberwolves prospect Leandro Bolmaro and Barcelona topped Real Madrid in both games of the ACB Final on Sunday and Tuesday. The 20-year-old Bolmaro adds the Spanish title to a trophy case that includes the 2021 Copa del Rey, a Euroleague runner-up medal, and “Jugador Más Espectacular” honors this season.

Over the course of the 2020-21 ACB campaign, the 6-7 Argentine averaged 6.4 points and 1.8 assists in just over 15 minutes per game while shooting 45.3% from three-point range.

Check out highlights from his season below.