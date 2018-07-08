Keita Bates-Diop Looked Like The Real Deal On Sunday Afternoon

Many were wondering how or why Keita Bates-Diop fell to the 48th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. This was a guy many projected as a mid to late first-round pick.

That curiosity heightened on Sunday afternoon when Bates-Diop led the Wolves to a 103-92 win over the Raptors in Las Vegas.

The 2017-18 Big Ten Player of the Year finished with a game-high 24 points to go with 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. He shot 6-for-14 from the field, 3-for-6 from the 3-point line and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Bates-Diop struggled in his first Summer League game, something that can probably be attributed to some rookie jitters, but he looked like the real deal on Sunday and a player who definitely belongs in this league – especially with his ability to defend and knock down the three.

"I definitely felt more comfortable than the first game,” Bates-Diop said. “Kind of got the jitters out, so I felt good this game . . . It’s a great experience.”

Fellow rookie Josh Okogie, the team’s No. 20 pick, finished with 16 points, four rebounds and two steals. He continues to be a force on the defensive end who seems to have five times more energy than other players on the court.

“That’s what’s going to get me on the court,” Okogie said of his defense. “Thibs is a defensive coach and you know, I have to take advantage of my attributes. I have a long wingspan and a high motor.”

Jonathan Stark also added 16 points to go with five assists. Amile Jefferson, who was an All G League player last season, finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, his second-consecutive double-double. Jared Terrell, who the team signed to a two-way contract on Thursday, finished with 13 points while shooting 6-for-9 from the field. Charles Cooke rounded things out for Minnesota, scoring 11 points.

For Toronto, Jordan Loyd led the way with 17 points. Malachi Richardson, who was a first-round pick two years ago, finished with 15 points, 12 coming from deep. OG Anunoby, who started the majority of games for the Raptors in his rookie season, finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Codi Miller McIntyre and Shevon Thompson rounded things out with 10 points each.

The Wolves move to 1-1 in Summer League play. They’ll play the Brooklyn Nets in their final preliminary round game on Monday night at 10 p.m. CT on ESPN U.