Karl-Anthony Towns Medical Update

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following injury update on center Karl-Anthony Towns:

During the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz, Towns sustained an injury to his left wrist. He was evaluated by a hand specialist today in Los Angeles, which revealed a left perilunate subluxation (dislocation). Towns will be listed as out for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers and will be further evaluated weekly as he undergoes treatment to return to play. He will not require surgery.

In his first two games of the season, Towns is averaging 22.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per games.