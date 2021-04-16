Isiah Thomas To Present Kevin Garnett Into Hall Of Fame

The much-anticipated 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame Enshrinement will take place on Saturday, May 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

Hall of Fame inductee and Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett will receive basketball's highest honor on the day, joining a star-studded enshrinement class including late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, Spurs legend Tim Duncan, Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings, current Timberwolves consultant and Rockets legend Rudy Tomjanovic, and many more.

Garnett's induction will be presented by 2000 Hall of Fame inductee Isiah Thomas, who Garnett credits with helping him make the decision to enter the 1995 NBA Draft in his book "KG A to Z."