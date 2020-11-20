'I Love Basketball To Death': Edwards Sets Record Straight On The Jump

by Cody Sharrett
Posted: Nov 19, 2020

The newest member of the Minnesota Timberwolves and No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards joined Rachel Nichols on ESPN's The Jump Thursday afternoon. The rookie shared his reaction to being selected first in the 2020 NBA Draft and reiterated his love for the game in the interview.

Check out the full interview below. 

Tags
Edwards, Anthony, Timberwolves, 2020 draft, The Jump
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter