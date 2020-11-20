'I Love Basketball To Death': Edwards Sets Record Straight On The Jump
The newest member of the Minnesota Timberwolves and No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards joined Rachel Nichols on ESPN's The Jump Thursday afternoon. The rookie shared his reaction to being selected first in the 2020 NBA Draft and reiterated his love for the game in the interview.
Check out the full interview below.
Chatting with No. 1 overall draft pick @theantman05 - on the fit in Minnesota, what he really meant when he said earlier this month that he didn't like watching basketball if he wasn't playing, plus the strength he gets from his late mother and grandmother. pic.twitter.com/KdF2gvEgdD
— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) November 19, 2020
