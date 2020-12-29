Game Preview: Wolves at Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) return to STAPLES Center on Tuesday night as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers (2-1).

Minnesota lost its first game of the season on Sunday, being defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers 127-91. Rookie guard Anthony Edwards led the team with 15 points alongside four rebounds in the game.

The Los Angeles Clippers are also coming off of their first loss of the season, a 124-73 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. Los Angeles played the contest without star forward Kawhi Leonard, who sustained an injury during a Christmas Day matchup versus the Denver Nuggets and remains questionable tonight. Clippers veteran forward Paul George led the team with 15 points in the loss to Dallas.

This is Timberwolves’ final contest of their three-game road trip, and the first of two meetings versus the Clippers in the first half of the regular season. The teams will match up again on Wednesday, February 10th in Minneapolis.

What: Wolves at Clippers

When: 9pm CT, Tuesday, Dec. 29th

Where: STAPLES Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO Radio

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Josh Okogie (Left Hamstring Strain) is DOUBTFUL. Jaylen Nowell (Left Soleus Strain) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Left Perilunate Sublaxtion) are OUT.

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard (Mouth) is QUESTIONABLE, and Marcus Morriss (Knee) is OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D’Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F – Jarrett Culver, F – Jake Layman, C – Naz Reid

Clippers: G – Patrick Beverley, G – Luke Kennard, F – Paul George, F – Nicolas Batum, C - Serge Ibaka