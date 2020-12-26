Game Notes: Wolves at Jazz

POST HOLIDAYS AWAY FROM HOME:

The Timberwolves have played 10 road games (5-5) on Dec. 26th in franchise history. Their last win came in the 2019-20 season where they beat Sacramento 105-104 in a double

overtime game. This will be the first time that the Timberwolves have played in Utah on this date, however it will be the seventh time they have had a Western Conference opponent

and the fifth time they have played against one of their Northwest Division opponents (Denver, three times and Portland, once).

THE FIRST FIVE:

The Wolves returned one of five starters from last season’s opener in Brooklyn on December 23. Karl-Anthony Towns started his sixth straight opener, tying the 2nd-longest streak in franchise

history (six, Andrew Wiggins) behind Kevin Garnett (11).

COMING ALL THE WAY BACK:

The Timberwolves stormed back from a double-digit deficit on Dec. 23 vs Detroit. With 5:53 left in the first half, the Timberwolves were down 14 points (35-49) and went on to win

by 10, completing a 24 point swing and accounting for the third-largest comeback on Opening Night in franchise history. During the 2019-20 season, the Timberwolves completed six

double-digit comebacks with their largest deficit being 15 at Charlotte on Oct. 25, 2019, where they eventually won 121-99.