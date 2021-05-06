Edwards Solidifies His Standing Among NBA's Teen Elite

At 19, Anthony Edwards should still only be a freshman in college. Instead, he's become one of the greatest teenagers in NBA history.

According to Stathead.com, 187 players have played in an NBA game before their 20th birthday. In just 66 games, Edwards has already become the fifth-most prolific teenage scorer in history, passing Dwight Howard. With 1,247 points scored this season, Edwards trails only Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James on the all-time scoring list for NBA teens.

In Wednesday's matchup versus Memphis, Edwards became the youngest player in NBA history to register 150 made three point field goals. With 155 three-pointers this season, Edwards had already shattered the teenage record, surpassing Luka Dončić's previous record of 141.



When it comes to single-game performances, Edwards recorded his second 40-plus point game on Wednesday. In NBA history, only five teenagers have scored 40 points in a game. What's more, Edwards and James are the only two teens with multiple games over 40.

Edwards has 16 games of 25-plus points during his rookie season, the fifth-most among teenagers. With six games remaining in 2020-21, Edwards can move to third on the all-time list.

As he wraps up his 2021 Rookie of the Year campaign, Edwards currently holds averages of 18.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Since the All-Star break, Edwards is averaging 23.7 points per game, while shooting 35% from three-point range.

