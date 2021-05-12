Getty Images
Edwards Furthers Rookie Of The Year Case In Detroit
Notes from Tuesday's win at Detroit...
- Anthony Edwards finished the night with 22 points, two rebounds, two steals and two assists, his 33rd 20+ point game of the season. Those 33 games tie Christian Laettner for most 20+ point games by a rookie in Timberwolves history.
- Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals, good enough for his 13th game of the season (44th career) 25+ points/5+ rebounds/5+ assists.
- With his four triples on the night, Towns has now connected on at least one three-pointer in 82 straight games, extending the longest streak by a Timberwolves player in franchise history.
- D’Angelo Russell registered his fifth double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 assists to go along with his five rebounds and three steals. Tonight marks his first career game with 15+ points/10+ assists/5+ rebounds/3+ steals.
- To finish the night, Ricky Rubio registered his third straight 10+ point outing and 21st of the season with 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including three triples. He added three rebounds, five assists and two steals, accounting for his 13th game of the season with 15+ points and 5+ assists.
- In 14:05 minutes off the bench, Naz Reid recorded his 38th double-digit scoring performance of the season with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting and three rebounds.
- Jaden McDaniels tallied five rebounds and three blocks, marking his eighth game of the season with 3+ blocks. He becomes the fifth Timberwolves rookie in history to record at least eight games with 3+ blocks joining Karl-Anthony Towns (2015, 22 times), Felton Spencer (1990, 20 times), Kevin Garnett (1995, 19 times) and Dean Garrett (1996, 12 times). McDaniels ranks second in the NBA among rookies in blocks (58).
Team Notes
- Led by Towns’ and Russell’s three steals a piece, Minnesota tallied 16 steals, tied for their second most steals this season (17 vs. New Orleans on May 1).
- Minnesota tallied 56 paint points, their 36th game of the season with 50+ paint points.
- The Timberwolves tallied 34 points off turnovers, which mark a season-high and tied the fourth most in the last 25 years:
--39 at Golden State on Jan. 1, 2002
--37 at Houston on Nov. 23, 2013
--37 vs. Atlanta on Jan. 26, 2002
--34 at Detroit on May 11, 2021
--34 at L.A. Lakers on Jan. 24, 2019
--34 vs. Chicago on Nov. 8, 2001
- Behind Russell’s game-high 10 assists, the Timberwolves dished out 30 assists, the 15th time handing out 30+ assists this season.
- Minnesota connected on 14 triples tonight, their 60th game of the season with 10+ made threes.
