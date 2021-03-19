Edwards Breaks Wolves Rookie Scoring Record

Anthony Edwards went off for a career-high 42 points on 13-of-31 shooting, including 4-of-13 from beyond the arc and 8-of-13 from the free throw line, becoming the first Timberwolves rookie to score 40+ points in a game. He also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists. The 41 points in his rookie season are the most points by a rookie since Trae Young had 49 on Mar. 1, 2019 vs Chicago.

Edwards becomes the third youngest player in NBA history to score 40+ points:

---2003-04, LeBron James, 19 years and 88 days

---2007-08, Kevin Durant, 19 years and 200 days

---2020-21, Anthony Edwards, 19 years and 225 days

Over the last three games (Mar. 14 – Mar. 18), Edwards has a total of 105 points, setting the record for most points by a Timberwolves rookie in a three-game span, passing Andrew Wiggins who had 84 points from Apr. 7, 2015 – Apr. 10, 2015. Per Elias, the last Timberwolves player to record 105 or more points over a three-game span was Karl-Anthony Towns (108) between Apr. 7, 2019 and Oct. 25, 2019. The last to do it within a single season was also Karl-Anthony Towns (107) between Jan. 22, 2020 and Jan. 22, 2020.

Since the All-Star Break (six games), Edwards is averaging 28.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35.8 minutes per game. He has scored 20+ points on five-straight occasions, the second most by a Timberwolves rookie (six games, Andrew Wiggins, Dec. 30, 2014- Jan. 9, 2015). The five-game streak is also the second-longest streak of 20+ games by a rookie this season (six games, LaMelo Ball, Feb. 22, 2021-Mar. 19, 2021).

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 41 points on 15-of-24 shooting, 10 rebounds and eight assists, accounting for his eighth 40+ points/10+ rebounds game of his career. He now has nine 40+ career performances the second most in Timberwolves history (Kevin Love – 10).

Towns connected on a season-high-tying five triples, extending his franchise-high streak of games with at least one three pointer made to 56 games.

Ricky Rubio tallied six points, five assists and three steals. With his fourth assists, he passed Wilt Chamberlain for 79th on the All-Time assists list with 4,644.

In 21:47 minutes off the bench, Juancho Hernangómez registered 14 points, his fourth 10+ point performance of the season. He also pulled down five rebounds, his 29th career 10+ points/5+ rebounds game (fourth of the season).

Naz Reid scored 10 points, going 4-of-5 from the free throw line, accounting for his 24th game of the season scoring in double figures.