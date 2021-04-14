Edwards Becomes First Rookie To Pass 1,000-Point Mark In 2020-21

As part of a 24-point performance Wednesday afternoon versus the Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards became the first rookie from the 2020 Draft Class to pass 1,000 career points. Edwards did so in just his 56th game of the season. No other rookie had passed 700 points this season, as of Thursday.

Anthony Edwards has reached 1000 points on the season. He joins Karl-Anthony Towns (1503), Christian Laettner (1472), Andrew Wiggins (1387), Isaiah Rider (1313), Jonny Flynn (1094), Stephon Marbury (1057), Sam Mitchell (1012) as the only @Timberwolves rookies with 1000+ points. — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 14, 2021

According to Stathead, Edwards became the fifth-youngest player in NBA History to pass the 1,000-point threshold. At 19 years and 252 days old, only LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker reached the milestone quicker than the Wolves star rookie.

A frontrunner for 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year honors, Edwards is currently averaging 18 points per game. Since the All-Star break, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick has increased his scoring output to 24 points per game.