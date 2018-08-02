Getty Images

Derrick Rose Launches Scholarship Program

Posted: Aug 02, 2018

On Wednesday, Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose announced that he has started a scholarship program.

Per the Rose Scholars website:

The program is open to high school sophomore, junior + senior students who are civically minded and have an instinct to lead. He is gifting 1 grand prize winner up to $200,000, paid out $25k per semester for 4 years + 2 smaller winners for up to $20k (paid out fall 2018, 1 time payment).

Be creative, put in some work, chase dreams, change the world, make it better: #RoseScholars2018

Pretty cool stuff from Rose giving back.

