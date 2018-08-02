Derrick Rose Launches Scholarship Program

On Wednesday, Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose announced that he has started a scholarship program.

Per the Rose Scholars website:

The program is open to high school sophomore, junior + senior students who are civically minded and have an instinct to lead. He is gifting 1 grand prize winner up to $200,000, paid out $25k per semester for 4 years + 2 smaller winners for up to $20k (paid out fall 2018, 1 time payment).

Be creative, put in some work, chase dreams, change the world, make it better: #RoseScholars2018

I'm excited to share the launch of The Rose Scholars program, a scholarship program which seeks to give high school students the opportunity they need to make their dreams a reality. To apply, check out https://t.co/h1nnPR04TW#RoseScholars2018 — Derrick Rose (@drose) August 1, 2018

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose has started a scholarship, The Rose Scholars, awarding over $400K in tuition money through the program. "I am proud to continue to help children pursue higher education as a means to better themselves and their communities." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2018

Pretty cool stuff from Rose giving back.