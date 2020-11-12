Karl-Anthony Towns Joins National Basketball Social Justice Coalition Board

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves Center Karl-Anthony Towns has been named as a board member of the newly-established National Basketball Social Justice Coalition. The National Basketball Social Justice Coalition will lead the NBA family’s efforts to advance equality and social justice.

Towns joins 14 other members on the Coalition’s board, comprised of NBA governors, NBA and NBPA executives, coaches and players. The two-time All-Star has been on the front lines advocating for social and racial justice, and his presence has been especially felt in the Twin Cities community throughout the summer. Despite his personal losses during the pandemic, Towns joined the press conference and rally in Minneapolis following the killing of George Floyd with Timberwolves Guard Josh Okogie in May, attended the George Floyd Memorial at the closing of the Timberwolves In-Market Program and attended various rallies throughout the country this summer.

Towns also participated in various Timberwolves team calls with local figures, including a Zoom conversation with Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to openly discuss how to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement and increase police accountability. He has been at the forefront, acting as an agent of change for social justice reform, encouraging healing within the community and serving as a source of hope for the future.

Most recently, the 24-year-old New Jersey native continued to support the Twin Cities community by attending the third Timberwolves and Lynx Pack the Vote community registration event in an effort to build a more equitable society, remove barriers and encourage all to exercise their right to vote.