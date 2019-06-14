Cam Johnson Has The Shooting And The Smarts For The NBA

If Cameron Johnson finds a role in the NBA, it's because he can shoot lights out.

SF, North Carolina, Senior

6’8, 205 lbs

Stats in 2018-19:

36 games, 36 starts, 29.9 MPG, 16.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.2 SPG, 50.6 FG%, 45.7 3P%, 81.8 FT%

Where he’ll go:

Johnson projects to be a late first-round pick.

The Rundown:

The more I watch Cameron Johnson, the more I think I’ll be watching him play rotational minutes for a team next winter.

Johnson can flat-out shoot, hitting nearly 46 percent of his 3-point shots last season. That’s absurd.

That’s his bread and butter, and if he does find a role on an NBA team, his shooting will be why.

He has good size and is plenty mature. The fact that he’s 23 can be a knock on him and his potential, but it also points to a player who is mentally strong and will take on whatever role is thrown his way at the NBA level.

He considers his age as a positive throughout this process.

“I’ve been around and got a little bit of experience under my belt,” Johnson said at the NBA Combine in Chicago. “I don’t think I’ve peaked by any means. I have room for growth. I think I can make it work in my favor.”

He has good footwork, and more than not, he’ll make the right basketball play.

So, why is Johnson projected to be a back-end of the first-round pick?

While he is 6’8, you’re not going to see him inside banging with the bigs. He’s mostly a stretch 4. Offensively, he will run the court, but he’s not going to beat anyone off the dribble. His best fit is with a team with playmakers who can get it to Johnson when his man helps.

Defensively, effort isn’t a problem and he hustles. But there are plenty of matchups that he’ll need help with, including a forward with the ability to drive and a forward with above-average post moves.

I was super-impressed with Johnson at the NBA Combine. He’s well spoken, and will be liked by his coaches and his teammates. Johnson can succeed at the next level, but team fit will be huge. He’s not a player who can create offensive, but if he’s on a team with athletes who can get to the paint, he could be dangerous.