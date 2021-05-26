Bolmaro Named “Most Spectacular Player” In ACB League

The No. 23 overall Draft selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, Leandro Bolmaro, has turned heads in the Spanish ACB League – Spain’s top professional basketball league.

Bolmaro, whose Draft rights are held by the Minnesota Timberwolves, was recently named Liga ACB’s “Jugador Más Espectacular” – the League’s Most Spectacular Player.

The 20-year-old has frequented international highlight reels with his dazzling game.

More notably, the Argentinian is having his best season to date, shooting 53 percent from the floor and 45.3 percent from deep in 33 Liga ACB contests.

Bolmaro joins a list of three current NBA players to be awarded Most Spectacular Player in ACB play, including current Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio, who received the honor in 2009-10.

Chicago Bulls’ Tomas Satoransky and Denver Nuggets’ Facundo Campazzo also received the honor. Campazzo and Bolmaro are the only Argentinians to earn the award in ACB history.