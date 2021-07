Minnesota Timberwolves prospect Leandro Bolmaro made his Olympic debut overnight in Tokyo, playing 13 minutes in Argentina's 118-100 defeat to Slovenia. Coming off the bench, Bolmaro registered two points on 1-of-3 shooting and one assist in the Group C opener.

Bolmaro and Argentina continue group play Thursday morning, when they take on Ricky Rubio and Spain at 7:00 AM Central.