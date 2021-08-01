Bolmaro Helps Argentina Advance To Olympic Quarterfinals

Argentina is on to the knockout round at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The Argentines topped host nation Japan, 97-77, early Sunday morning. Minnesota Timberwolves prospect Leandro Bolmaro scored four points on 2-of-3 shooting in 8:23 of work to help Argentina advance. The 20-year-old added three steals on the defensive end in the Group C finale.

Bolmaro and Argentina next face Australia in the Quarterfinals on Tuesday morning at 7:00 AM Central.