Beverley Excited To Join Wolves

by Shahbaz Khan
Posted: Aug 25, 2021

Acquired via trade, veteran guard Patrick Beverley is thrilled to join the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Beverley, a nine-year vet, took to Twitter to share his excitement in becoming the newest member of the Wolves.


Known as a fierce competitor, elite defender, and constant source of energy on the court, the Illinois native has often shared that he frames his game after Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett.

“Kevin Garnett,” Beverley told ClutchPoints.com. “That’s why I wear [jersey] No. 21. That’s why I lay my hat on defense like that. It’s because of KG.”

As a member of the Wolves, Beverley will don number 22.


The veteran’s presence will undoubtedly bring an edge to the Wolves’ defense while also providing another reliable three-point threat to the offense.

