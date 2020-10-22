2020 NBA Draft Profile: Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton

Guard, Iowa State

Age: 20

Height: 6-5

Weight: 175

**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**

NBA.com(click to read full analysis):

Tyrese Haliburton is a unique point guard prospect whose elite size, decision-making ability, and defensive potential stood out during his two seasons at Iowa State. A late bloomer who had few major offers until the summer before his senior year at Oshkosh North High School (WI), Haliburton earned state player of the year honors before emerging as an unexpected starter for a talented Cyclones team whose other four starters all subsequently went pro. Though he averaged 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, the way he impacted games raised his profile high enough to warrant a spot on the United States team that won gold at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Championship.

Stepping back into a far different role as a sophomore under Head Coach Steve Prohm than the one he filled as a freshman, Haliburton averaged 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game as a sophomore before a nagging wrist injury ended his season in mid-February.

ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):

Has one of the highest basketball IQs of any player in the draft. Creative passer who empowers teammates with outlet passes and makes the game easy with the tremendous vision in pick-and-roll. Size, length and feel make him a factor on the glass, getting in passing lanes and even blocking shots on occasion.

Projected role: Secondary ball-handling 3-and-D guard

--Mike Schmitz

The Ringer (click to read full analysis):

Takes long strides on drives to the rim and displays good timing when gathering his dribble before using his length to score at the rim.

Creative playmaker with extraordinary vision and ambidextrous handles to deliver passes at all angles; he manipulates defenders with his eyes and dribble in the pick-and-roll, and has pinpoint accuracy on passes to rollers and shooters.

--Kevin O’Connor

NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):

A tall and rangy PG, is a legitimate 6’5 and has long arms … Uses his height to his advantage, showing outstanding court vision and flashes of the ability to make difficult passes and shots over smaller guards … Great passer and facilitator, creates multiple easy shots every game (7.1 apg currently) … Has good timing with his assists, often making pocket passes or zipping dimes across the court to cutters and shooters before the defense has time to react … Blossomed into the primary scorer this season for Iowa State after being more of a secondary role player as a Fr., more than doubling his scoring from 6 ppg to 15 … A versatile player who has experience playing in different roles on the perimeter, contributes in just about every aspect of the game … Ultra efficient, especially for a player with his usage rate (22.4%), Haliburton has never shot less than 50% from the field and 40% from 3 in either of his 1st 2 seasons of college basketball-- Jorrye Nixon