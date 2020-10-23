2020 NBA Draft Profile: Théo Maledon

Théo Maledon

Guard, ASVEL (France)

Age: 19

Height: 6-5

Weight: 174

NBA.com(click to read full analysis):

Theo Maledon is one of the top international prospects in the upcoming NBA draft with a high basketball IQ and all the intangibles for becoming a top point guard. At the age of 16, Maledon made his professional debut in France with Lyon-Villeurbanne. In the following season, he started several games as a combo guard and tallied a season high of 20 points against Le Mans Sarthe. He became the youngest player to play in a French Pro A league all-star game and finished with an MVP award in the French Cup finals as well as being named the Best Young Player in the LNB Pro A.

In the 2019-2020 season his playing time has increased in spite of a brief absence due to a shoulder injury. He has been utilized as a point guard and has proven himself as a game manager. His smooth playmaking ability and composure is notable, especially at his young age.

ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):

Excellent size for a point guard at 6-foot-5. Has a good frame and a long wingspan, which will allow him to defend point guards, shooting guards and potentially even small forwards.

Career 36% 3-point and 79% free throw shooter. Has clean, compact shooting mechanics. Capable both with his feet set and off the dribble, even if he's been inconsistent at times.

Efficient player who keeps mistakes to a minimum and plays with impressive poise. Arguably the most experienced player in the draft in terms of the minutes he's received against quality competition. Draws rave reviews for his work ethic and approach to the game.

Projected role: Secondary creator and 3-and-D guard

--Jonathan Givony

The Ringer (click to read full analysis):

Plays with a controlled pace in the pick-and-roll. He loves to use hesitations to compensate for his lack of athleticism. He’s a dual threat, dangerous as both a passer and shooter off the dribble.

Shoots well off the catch and off the dribble. He’s not dynamic, but has nice form and can score when called upon.

Crafty finisher who is comfortable scoring off the wrong foot or with his off-hand. He has a nice touch on off-balance layups, finger rolls, and floaters.

Sturdy frame with long arms; he projects as a reliable man-to-man defender if his fundamentals improve.

He has made steady progress each season and possesses a high work ethic. He’s also mentored by Spurs legend Tony Parker.

-- Kevin O’Connor

NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):

Smart point guard with great size for his position … Has very good size (6-4, 6-5) and length (6-8 wingspan) … High basketball I.Q … Very good feel for the game … Quick, not explosive … A better athlete than most people think… Has a quick first step… Always playing under control, he could set the pace for his team … Really mature for his age … Can play on and off the ball … Has a good hesitation dribble … Very good at changing pace and rhythm while dribbling … Plays more athletic due to his great size … Incorporates floaters in the paint well … Has good shooting mechanics which suggest that he can become a reliable shooter in the future … Has shown potential when shooting off the dribble and is a threat in pull up situations from mid-range … Good shooter in Spot Up situations when feet are set … He can be creative when he goes to the basket, having some crafty finishes and a semi-reliable floater … Great court vision, he can find the open teammate anywhere on the floor … Excellent passer … Very good in Pick and Roll situations, he can find the rolling big or to pass the perimeter for a spot up shot … Good in drive and kick situations … He has improved at reading the game … Takes what the defense gives him … Has the ability to draw fouls … Good rebounder for his position … Likes to press his opponents at full court and disturb them … Very good chasing his opponents around screens … Has really active hands on defense, which helps him make a lot of steals and deflections … Good defender in Pick and Roll situations, knows how to set his feet … Good as a help defender, always willing to cover his teammates … Has a good understanding of defensive rotations … --Stefanos Makris