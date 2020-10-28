2020 NBA Draft Profile: Saddiq Bey

Saddiq Bey

Forward, Villanove

Age: 21

Height: 6-8

Weight: 216

**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**

NBA.com(click to read full analysis):

Saddiq Bey is a versatile forward who steadily improved over the last two years to emerge as one of the more efficient players in the Big East. Widely regarded as a top-150 prospect in the high school class of 2018, Bey committed to a Villanova team rebuilding from an incredibly successful stretch under Head Coach Jay Wright that saw the program capture two National Championships in three years. Filling a complementary role averaging 8.2 points and 5.1 rebounds as a starter during his freshman year, he broke out in a major way as a sophomore showing dramatic improvement in several key areas.

Averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc, Bey solidified himself as one of the best small forwards in the country while guiding Villanova a spot in the AP Top-10 and earning All-Big East 1st Team honors.

ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):

Versatile player with a solid physical profile at 6-foot-7, 216 pounds with a 6-foot-11 wingspan. One of the more efficient combo forwards in college basketball. Late bloomer who improved every season at Villanova.

Competitive. Has the ability to defend multiple positions in a pinch. Makes winning plays. Good offensive rebounder. Has been both a role player and a featured starter. Likely NBA contributor from day one.

Shot 45.1% from 3 on 6.7 attempts per game as a sophomore. Can handle in pick-and-roll, function as a screener or play out of the post. Solid feel for the game. Played some point guard for stretches.

Projected role: 3-and-D forward

-- Mike Schmitz

The Ringer (click to read full analysis):

Good spot-up shooter with a lightning-quick release, and a comfortable scorer off the dribble and off movement; he can take a pull-up or run off a simple screen.

Flashes secondary playmaking skills in running pick-and-rolls, attacking in straight-line drives, and while facing up in the post.

Smart decision-maker who attacks closeouts and delivers accurate passers to cutters and shooters.

Versatile defender capable of matching up across positions due to his blend of size and agility; he also sets the tone with his intensity.

Aware off-ball defender who rotates well and communicates with teammates.

--Kevin O’Connor

NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):

Scrappy, confident, high energy forward who broke out this season into one of the most productive players in the Big East … Outstanding three-point shooter who finished at 45% for the season on a high volume of shots (2.5 made threes per game) … Elite catch and shoot perimeter player … High motor, versatile player with the size to play the SF position at the next level (6’8, 216 pounds) and with a near 7-foot wingspan … An overachiever. Bey is a two-way player who stood out on both sides of the ball for #10 Villanova Wildcats this season … Knock down shooter from both mid-range and beyond the arc … Held his own in limited post opportunities this season … Strong and determined defender who can successfully defend 2s, 3s, and (college) 4s … Physical on both offense and defense … Does a good job of playing deliberate and when he sees an open look, there’s no hesitation, the shot is going up … Quick release allows him to get up uncontested threes before help defenders can arrive … Strength, size, and length allow him to take advantage of mismatches against smaller guards … Showcases above average handles for someone with his size … Gives relentless effort whenever he is in the game… While it is not his specialty, he is able to create for others around him … Respectable free throw shooter who will only improve … Takes care of the ball and passes well for a forward … 1.61 AST/TO was one of the best in the nation among forwards … -- Derek Bast