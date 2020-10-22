2020 NBA Draft Profile: Precious Achiuwa

Precious Achiuwa

Forward, Memphis

Age: 21

Height: 6-9

Weight: 225

**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**

NBA.com(click to read full analysis):

Precious Achiuwa is arguably the most athletic player available in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he put his combination of length, speed, and explosiveness to good use as a freshman for the Memphis Tigers.

Moving to the United States from Nigeria in middle school, Achiuwa emerged as a force at the prep level very early on finishing his senior year at Montverde Academy (FL) ranked among the consensus top-15 prospects in the class of 2019. Named a McDonald’s All-American and recording a double-double at the Nike Hoop Summit, he carried significant expectations into his freshman year figuring to play a key role alongside James Wiseman as an important part of the top-ranked 7-player recruiting class signed by Memphis Head Coach Penny Hardaway.

ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):

Elite physical profile and ideal defensive versatility. Has the strength (234 pounds) and standing reach (9-1.5) to slide all the way up to the center spot in small lineups. Explosive above the rim in space. Light on his feet. Long arms (7-2 wingspan), big hands. Has the tools to check either forward spot in the NBA while also switching onto the perimeter.

Has grab-and-go potential with the ball. At his best attacking the rim in space as a mismatch 4. Aggressive mentality.

Projected role: Versatile Defender

--Mike Schmitz

The Ringer (click to read full analysis):

Pick-and-roll upside: He can roll and finish with athleticism or put the ball on the floor and get to the rim.

Active rim runner in transition. He can also pull down rebounds and sprint ahead with the ball himself.

Good rebounder, and he’s especially active on the offensive glass.

Athletic defender who makes plays in the passing lanes as a mobile helper. With his length and strength, he could develop into a rim protector in smaller lineups.

--Kevin O’Connor

NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):

Memphis forward with a physical and athletic profile, and stepped up and played quality basketball after teammate and fellow 2020 draft prospect James Wiseman Jr decided to leave the school and prepare for the NBA draft … Achiuwa isn’t a 7 footer, but he has adequate size at around 6’9” 225, with a massive 7’2.25 wingspan and 9’0 standing reach, and the frame to add some bulk … Athletically he is pretty explosive, capable of beating 4s off the bounce in the high post, and the thing that stands out about him is the fact he plays with live wire energy … Pretty quick and twitchy at the 4 spot, with a good 2nd jump that helps him tremendously as a shot blocker and offensive rebounder; the areas where, no surprise, he makes his biggest impact … Long armed (7’2 wingspan), wiry strong, and seems to be rangy enough to easily be a small ball 5 especially as he gets even stronger … Physical player and makes a good amount of effort plays on both ends, definitely shows a high motor on the court … More of a slashing 4 than a pick and pop guy … Moves well without the ball to get some easy baskets … Has shown the ability to finish around the rim, often with authority … Does a good job of moving his feet and playing solid defense, doesn’t really commit a bunch of silly fouls, and has improved as the season has progressed at not compromising his teams defense by gambling for blocks unnecessarily … Solid overall rebounder who is averaging 10 a game so far on the season … Has been encouraging that he has stepped up his play and become more of a leader on this young Memphis squad that lost Wiseman Jr early in the season, it seems to be expediting his development and you can tell his feel for the game is improving … Has played a lot at the 5 in the AAC for Memphis, somewhat out of necessity, and has some interesting positional versatility depending on if his team wants to play a big or small lineup -- Evan Tomes