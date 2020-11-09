2020 NBA Draft Profile: Leandro Bolmaro

Leandro Bolmaro

Forward, FC Barcelona (Spain)

Age: 19

Height: 6-7

Weight: 182

**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**

NBA.com(click to read full analysis):

Leandro Bolmaro is a lanky, versatile forward who was thrust into action with Barcelona’s first team this season flashing intriguing potential as a facilitator in limited action at a high level. A bit of a late bloomer whose breakout performance came at the 2017 FIBA U17 South American Championship where he averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2 assists per game, Bolmaro got his first opportunity to compete at the professional level with Weber Bahia in his native Argentina. Competing in the 2018 Nike Hoop Summit, Bolmaro subsequently signed with Barcelona but has spent much of this and last season with their second team in the LEB Gold and Silver. He averaged 10.4 points and 2.7 assists per game last year in the 2nd Division where he figured to play much of this year before injuries forced him into action in the EuroLeague and ACB.

Providing valuable minutes as a point forward, Bolmaro averaged 3.2 points and 1.8 assists over just 11.2 minutes per game displaying an advanced feel for the game against quality competition amid standout performances in the 3rd Division.

ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):

Good size at 6-foot-7 for someone who can play point guard.

Creative ball handler who plays at different speeds and shows excellent passing ability off a live dribble. Manipulates defenses with pace, skill and feel. Uses floaters and touch shots to finish creatively around the basket.

Plays with energy defensively. Attentive and aware both on and off the ball. Quick feet sliding and containing in small spaces. Gets into passing lanes.

Projected role: Big two-way playmaker

-- Jonathan Givony

The Ringer (click to read full analysis):

He can make every pass in the book using either hand. He sees passing lanes that few others can, and makes the reads so quickly that it’s as if he’s two steps ahead.

Slick ball handler who gets where he wants on the floor with his change-of-pace moves and tempo despite a lack of elite athleticism.

Good touch on floaters, runners, and layups, which bodes well long term for his subpar jump shot.

Intelligent off-ball player who cuts and relocates like a veteran.

High-effort defender who beats opponents to spots and does a great job of fighting over screens.

Alert team defender who rotates well, digs down in the post, and provides overall cohesion.

--Kevin O’Connor