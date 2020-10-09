2020 NBA Draft Profile: LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball

Guard, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)

Age: 19

Height: 6-8

Weight: 180

Blazing a trail of his own, LaMelo Ball opted to get his first taste of pro ball in Australia instead of plying his trade in the college game following previous stops in Lithuania and Ohio's SPIRE Institute. The youngest of the Ball sons averaged 17 points and 6.8 assists per game for the Illawarra Hawks last season with the Illawara Hawks of the National Basketball League. While Ball gained notoriety and became a social media star for his playmaking ability and flamboyance on the floor, Ball’s shooting (25% from three-point range on attempts per game) remains a question mark entering the 2020 NBA Draft. As a prospect, Ball has drawn comparisons to Jason Williams, Shaun Livingston, and his older brother Lonzo Ball.

Quotable:

“I’ve always played ‘up,’ with older players. It will help you no matter what. Just being over in Australia was just a whole little world, something you gotta see. What I’ve been through has made me what I am today.” -- LaMelo Ball