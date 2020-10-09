2020 NBA Draft Profile: James Wiseman

James Wiseman

Center, Memphis

Age: 19

Height: 7-1

Weight: 235

Standing 7-foot-1, James Wiseman is an NBA-ready big man at just 19 years old. Despite his freshman season halted by eligibility issues, Wiseman showcased his offensive prowess in the three games he played for Anfernee Hardaway’s Memphis Tigers. The Nashville native averaged a double-double of 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game on a staggering 76% shooting from the field. The left-handed Wiseman proved he’s a force on the block throughout his youth career with his explosive athleticism and 7-foot-6 wingspan, and now he must combine that with the skills of a modern big to thrive in the NBA. Wiseman's limited action in college brings a bit of mystery when it comes to scouting and projections for the draft in November. Among current NBA players, Wiseman has drawn several comparisons to Hassan Whiteside from analysts and scouts alike.

Quotable:

“[Wiseman] has worked on his jump shot. He’s very aware that he needs to be able to stretch the defense. In this style of game that’s played today, he’s going to be the first guy down the court every time. He’s a great rim runner. He’s gotten way better with blocking shots."

-- Memphis Head Coach Penny Hardaway, SiriusXM NBA