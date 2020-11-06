2020 NBA Draft Profile: Jahmi’us Ramsey

ahmi’us Ramsey

Guard, Texas Tech

Age: 19

Height: 6-4

Weight: 195

**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**

NBA.com(click to read full analysis):

Jahmi’us Ramsey is an aggressive offensive guard who scored in bunches from the perimeter for stretches of his freshman year at Texas Tech. Emerging as a prospect early in his career but breaking out in the spring of his junior year of high school, Ramsey finished his senior year at Duncanville High School (TX) widely regarded as one of the top-35 prospects in the high school class of 2019. After an appearance at the Jordan Brand Classic, Ramsey headed to play for Head Coach Chris Beard at Texas Tech where he figured to play a prominent role for a program replacing the core of the team that made it to the National Championship Game a year ago.

Averaging 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, Ramsey earned Big XII Freshman of the Year honors flashing significant potential as a jump shooter despite losing the early part of December to a hamstring injury.

ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):

Strong, powerful frame. Aggressive getting downhill in a straight line. Good athlete in space.

Three-level scorer who can knock down standstill or on-the-move 3s. Soft touch on floaters. Shows glimpses as a pick-and-roll creator. Can make basic reads.

Has defensive potential when fully engaged, with the strength to contain bigger guards.

Projected role: Scorer

--Mike Schmitz

The Ringer (click to read full analysis):

Flashy scorer who has confidence to pull up from anywhere. He can comfortably step back or side-step into 3s.

Good shooter off the catch. Texas Tech ran him off screens and he showed upside manipulating defenders to create space before launching shots.

At his best in the open floor. He has fluidity scoring on the break, and explosiveness scoring around the rim.

Strong frame for a guard with long arms. If he’s able to improve some of his fixable weaknesses, it’s easy to see him becoming a dynamic scorer due to his ability to generate shots.

Potentially a good man-to-man defender if his fundamentals improve thanks to his length and frame.

Athletic off-ball defender who can make noise in passing lanes and disrupt shots.

-- Kevin O’Connor

NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):

A mature, tough nosed freshman combo with intriguing versatility … Possesses a scorer’s mentality. Has an excellent feel for the game, displaying a variety of ways to score and generally makes the right play … Brings a lot of versatility with his ability to defend either guard position and play a smart brand of unselfish, team ball … Effective scorer who was excellent from behind the arch this year (42.6% from three on a high volume of shots 60-141, making 2.2 of 5.2 per game) … Has a developed body for a freshman and solid length with a 6-foot-7 wingspan … Shows solid intangibles and leadership qualities … Excels at creating in isolation, with the ability to get opponents off balance and pull up quickly … Quality ball handler … Takes what the defense gives him … Very good in catch and shoot situations … Not a speed burner, but makes up for it with hesitation dribbles and fakes to get open … Solid floor game, with good ability to pull up in mid-range … Clean, concise shooting motion … Polished step back jumper … His quick release and long arms help him to get shots off on defenders … Comfortable shooting without much space … Utilizes floaters well when there are bigs obstructing his path to the rim … Did not play the point position a great deal at Texas Tech, but there’s intrigue in his potential as a combo guard that can defend and play back up point guard at the next level … Has surprising ability to rise and block shots, utilizing his quick leaping ability and sneaky length … Solid rebounder for a guard with 4 per game, getting up for boards and seeking them out with good energy … -- Aran Smith