2020 NBA Draft Profile: Isaiah Stewart

Isaiah Stewart

Center, Memphis

Age: 19

Height: 6-9

Weight: 250

**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**

NBA.com(click to read full analysis):

Isaiah Stewart is a tough, physical center with excellent length coming off a productive year as one of the most efficient scorers in the Pac-12. An early bloomer in terms of size, Stewart had a terrific showing at the 2018 FIBA U17 World Championship averaging 11.1 points and 8.4 rebounds over 18 minutes per game for the United States team that cruised to a gold medal. Widely regarded as one of the top-8 prospects in the high school class of 2019, he made appearances at the McDonald’s All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic, and Nike Hoop Summit following his senior year at La Lumiere School (IN).

The Rochester, New York native faced lofty expectations as he headed to Washington to play for Head Coach Mike Hopkins. Averaging 17 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, Stewart earned All-Pac-12 1st Team honors steadily carrying the Huskies as their most consistent weapon while showing budding ability as a perimeter shooter.

ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):

Shredded, powerful frame. Already has the body to battle with NBA bigs. Wide shoulders, long arms. Mobile for his size. Body type that could thicken up but has done a great job of staying in shape -- 7-4 wingspan helps him play above the rim when he has a runway.

Plays with tremendous intensity. Relentless pursuing offensive rebounds. Has the strength to defend the post and clean up the defensive glass as well. Sets hard screens.

Made 77% of his free throws in college. Should be able to expand his range to 3 in time. Gets great rotation with sound overall mechanics. Can make basic reads as well.

Projected role: Energy big

-- Mike Schmitz

The Ringer (click to read full analysis):

High-motor big who runs hard on the break. He frequently beats defenses up the floor, and displays great coordination on finishes.

Savvy post scorer who displays a wide range of moves, including drop steps, face-ups, and up-and-unders from either side of the block.

Battles hard in the paint, using his broad shoulders to seal off defenders and seize close positioning.

Flashes occasional shooting ability. He hit only 32 percent of his jump shots in college, but converted 77 percent of his free throws. He has the soft touch and confidence to improve.

Bully on the boards; he could be a weapon on the offensive glass because of his instincts for tracking the ball.

Aggressive defender with a knack for blocking shots; he did well playing in zone as the anchor of the defense.

--Kevin O’Connor

NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):

Rugged big man with a tireless motor and youthful exuberance .. He is physically gifted with tremendous strength and decent touch around the rim … A physical specimen strength wise and has elite length with a 7’4 wingspan … Utilizes his strength well to post up against taller big men … Uses a variety of post moves effectively with good hands and body control around the basket … Post game consists of some nice jump hooks and up-and-unders … Shows some natural shot blocking instincts … Great, physical defender who averaged over 2 blocks per game, utilizing his length very well … Strength and energy level allow for him to dominate on the glass … Has the ability to take mid-range jumpers out of the post upon entry … Dominated all season long in the post with jump ball entry passes and pinning his defenders for easy layups … Has a solid shooting motion, just needs to gain confidence over time … Efficient shooter at the free throw line at 77%, which gives his face up, mid range game nice promise … Was very productive both scoring and on the boards as a freshman … Very young. -- Derek Bast