2020 NBA Draft Profile: Devin Vassell

Devin Vassell

Forward, Florida State

Age: 20

Height: 6-7

Weight: 195

**DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of player analysis from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.**

NBA.com(click to read full analysis):

Averaging 4.5 points over 10.7 minutes per game in his first year under Leonard Hamilton, [Vassell] turned the corner as a sophomore solidifying himself as the best offensive player on one of the nation’s best defensive teams.

Finishing the year scoring 12.7 points and pulling down 5.1 rebounds over 28.8 minutes per game, the Georgia native helped guide the Seminoles to a top-5 ranking while earning All-ACC 2nd Team honors and solidifying himself as an NBA prospect.

ESPN/Draft Express (click to read full analysis):

Intriguing physical profile at around 6-foot-7 with a reported 7-foot wingspan. Late bloomer physically. Wiry and agile. Light on his feet. Not the most explosive athlete, but length allows him to finish above the rim in transition.

3-and-D potential. Not the most traditional shooting mechanics, but he hit 41.7% from 3 on 168 attempts throughout his collegiate career. Disruptive on the defensive end of the floor: 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per 40 minutes. Chased around point guards at times.

Has a little more shot-creation potential than most 3-and-D wings. Improving as a ball handler. Can play some pick-and-roll. Comfortable rising up in midrange spots off the dribble.

Projected role: 3-and-D wing

--Mike Schmitz

The Ringer (click to read full analysis):

Elite team defender who will immediately help any NBA rotation. He is hyper-alert on rotations, disrupts opponents’ actions with timely digs, and deters shooters from firing with fundamental closeouts.

Never stops hustling. Even when a play seems over, he’ll fly out of nowhere for a chase-down block or last-second deflection.

Impactful on-ball defender with the right blend of agility and length to defend guards and wings, though he must get stronger.

Good spot-up shooter with a high release and displays awareness moving and cutting off the ball.

Tightened his handle to become a potent shooter off the bounce; he hit a single dribble jumper as a freshman and then 39 as a sophomore, with many of them contested out of the pick-and-roll.

Displays high-level passing vision for a wing, though he’s not a primary ball handler.

--Kevin O’Connor

NBADraft.net (click to read full analysis):

One of the most athletic wings in this year’s NBA draft … Shows a lot of promise as a wing that can contribute on both ends of the floor … High flyer. Explosive leaper. When he has an opening to the basket, regularly finishes with highlight dunks … Smooth offensive game, makes it look easy … Fluid athlete who runs the floor well … Good length, Possesses a near 7-foot wingspan … Has an athletic body … Shot 41% from three in both of his seasons at Florida State (knocking down 19 and 48 in his two seasons) … Hit 1.5 threes per game over a full college season, a solid sample size to project his ability as a shooter and scorer at the next level … Showed vast improvement from his freshman year, (4.5 to 12.7 ppg) after receiving a much greater opportunity to be a focal point of the offense … Shows the ability to handle the ball and create offense off the dribble … Can pull up off the dribble and knock down shots consistently … Mid-range game showed solid improvement as a sophomore. Adept at improvising on drives and creating shots when there are openings … Has a go to move with his step back jumper, that he utilizes well to create space for shots … High release point on his shot is a positive … Wiry strong. Plays stronger than his frame and doesn’t get affected much by contact … Very good rebounder considering his thin frame, 5.1 rebounds per game stands out as a wing playing 28 min per game … Has a reputation for being a tough competitor … Unselfish player who passes willingly and is an underrated passer … A competitor who showed the ability to perform well in clutch situations. It would have been fun to see what he could have done in this year’s NCAA tourney … -- Aran Smith

