2020 NBA Draft Profile: Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards

Guard, Georgia

Age: 19

Height: 6-5

Weight: 225

Anthony Edwards is a 6-5 guard from Georgia, who turned heads as a freshman with his explosive athleticism and his ability to score at the rim. Edwards put up averages of 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, but shot just 29% on nearly eight attempts per game from beyond the three-point line. Despite the shooting struggles, many observers of the college game hailed Edwards as an elite scorer after he put up 37 points in the Maui Invitational versus then-third-ranked Michigan State. The 19-year-old has drawn comparisons to Dwyane Wade and Donovan Mitchell, and most pundits predict Edwards to be selected in the top three of the 2020 NBA Draft.