2018-19 Season Preview Extravaganza | Are The Heat Satisfied With Running It Back?

Twenty-nine different opposing NBA teams will walk through the doors of Target Center to play the Wolves this season, and we want you to know as much as you can about all of them. We’re going worst to first in order of last year’s standings and telling you everything you need to know. Next up, a Heat team that looks very similar to a team we’ve seen before… the 2017 Miami Heat.

Notable Players Acquired: G Malik Newman (draft)

Notable Players Lost: F Luke Babbitt (free agency)

Recapping 2017-18: The Heat 44-38 to finish sixth in the Western Conference. They lost to the 76ers in the first round of the playoffs in five games.

Last season, the Heat fielded one of the most balanced rosters in the league. Nine Miami players averaged double figures, and 12 players scored more than five points per game. The Heat are deep and well-coached, which made them dangerous on any given night. However, it’s hard to figure out a blueprint for playoff success for the team given that they don’t have a true go-to scorer. Their leading scorer was Goran Dragic, who had a great season scoring 17.3 points and handing out 4.8 assists, but Dragic will never be the top scorer on a championship team.

The Heat’s season last year was also defined by a tantalizingly talented group of young players. Center Bam Adebayo and guard Josh Richardson both look like they could grow into All-NBA level defenders, and Richardson has shown real potential as a scorer and a deep threat as well. Adebayo plays with insane energy and seems like a long-term answer for the Heat in the middle.

On the negative side, Hassan Whiteside has officially regressed. His numbers are still decent (14 PPG, 11.4 REB, 1.4 BLK), but he doesn’t have the x-factor that makes talented players great ones. Additionally, Justise Winslow, while showing flashes, has been slower to develop than the franchise has hoped. The Heat did not own their draft pick this year, so they are bringing back a team that is very similar to the one they had last year.

The Big Question:

Which young guy will take a big leap?

My money is on Richardson. The No. 40 overall selection in the 2016 NBA draft has already vastly outperformed his draft position and as he develops into a more polished scorer his ceiling is one of the best two-way players in the league. His floor is what he is already—a great perimeter defender with a reliable three-point shot. Adebayo also looks like someone who could develop into a DeAndre Jordan-type defensive and rim-running center. If I were a Heat fan I’d be very excited about these two. One of them needs to take a step forward, though, if the Heat hope to improve past what they were last season.

How Do The Wolves Beat Them?

The Heat do everything well, but they aren’t the best at anything. The biggest thing for the Wolves will be allowing the efficiency of their offense to wear down the Miami defense. The Heat have some good defenders, but they don’t have a good enough defense to stop the Wolves if Minnesota is firing on all cylinders. The Wolves need to keep the ball moving on offense, keep going to Karl-Anthony Towns in the post and exploit the space that inevitably creates.

Andrews’ Prediction:

This is a similar team to last year’s squad, and I don’t see any reason to believe they will fall out of the playoffs. They won’t have enough to earn home court advantage, however. A sixth to eighth place finish in the East seems likely.

Describe This Team In 15 Words Or Less

Solid team that needs a ton of internal development to take the next step.

So When Can I See Them?

The Wolves visit the Heat on Dec. 30, and the Heat come to Minnesota on Apr. 5.