Suns to Celebrate APS Los Suns Night

The Phoenix Suns will celebrate APS Los Suns Night when the team hosts the Chicago Bulls on Monday, March 18 at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. As part of the special celebration, the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a co-branded Los Suns themed night light, courtesy of APS.

In celebration of APS Los Suns Night, the Suns will don their “Los Suns” City Edition uniform for the final time this season. The unique uniform pays homage to the history, composition and vibrant culture of our Arizona community. The Gorilla and Suns entertainers will also sport Los Suns apparel throughout the game, and the Suns Team Shop will be offering 20% off the entire Los Suns Collection for APS Los Suns Night only.

Monday night’s fiesta at Talking Stick Resort Arena will include live performances by Mariachi Azteca de Oro and facepainting on the Fry’s Plaza as well as an interactive TapSnap Photo Booth in the Casino Arizona Pavilion for fans to enjoy beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans can also enjoy a complimentary michelada upgrade with the purchase of a beer at Sir Vezas while supplies last.

