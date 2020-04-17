SPURS GIVE TEAMS UP WITH AT&T AND ARUBA TO OFFER FREE WI-FI ACCESS AT THE AT&T CENTER TO COMMUNITY MEMBERS AFFECTED BY COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO (April 17, 2020) – Spurs Give, the official nonprofit of Spurs Sports & Entertainment, is teaming up with AT&T and Aruba, to offer free high-speed, wireless internet to community members who need reliable Wi-Fi access due to COVID-19. The service will enable students and other members of the community to continue to learn, work and stay connected from the safety of their cars in the parking lot.

Members of the community will be able to access the free internet hotspot starting on Monday, April 20 by parking in Lot 3 at the AT&T Center, located at 1 AT&T Center Pwky. The internet will be available daily from 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Families can access free internet through any smart devices with Wi-Fi capabilities, by searching for available networks and connecting to the “spursgive” Wi-Fi network.

Participating community members must follow social distancing rules and abide the City and County orders by staying in their cars and will not be permitted to walk onto the property. The AT&T Center and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office will be enforcing the government orders on-site for the health and safety of everyone.

AT&T worked with the arena to utilize its AT&T Global Video Services infrastructure, usually used for transferring high-quality broadcast video, for a high-speed publicly accessible Wi-Fi network through Aruba hotspots. On top of the fiber to Wi-Fi conversion, AT&T Cybersecurity’s Global Security Gateway service is being provided to keep connections highly secure and protected.

About Spurs Give

We are a family - a team - passionate about sports. We are passionate about what sports can do for our community - especially our youth. At the heart of it, we believe sports can provide a family with a common goal, and a hope for a better future. We are Spurs Give - the official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. Since our founding in 1988, we have invested $28 million in our community. Through our players' passions, our grants, and our impact programs, we are changing lives and leaving a lasting impact. You give. We give. Spurs Give.

