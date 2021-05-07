USAA AND SAN ANTONIO SPURS PARTNER TO HONOR SERVICEMEMBERS THROUGH MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

SAN ANTONIO (May 7, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs and USAA are teaming up for Military Appreciation Night Monday, May 10, as the Spurs host the Milwaukee Bucks. Presented by USAA, this tradition spanning more than a decade honors our local military community, including active duty, National Guard and reserve and retired servicemembers and their families.

All week, local service members have been nominated by fans and honored during Spurs game broadcasts through USAA’s “Salute Spotlights.” During the game on Monday, military members will continue to be recognized throughout the night for their service and sacrifice through special in-game moments. On May 10, USAA members and fans with a military ID can receive $5 parking in Lot 4 at the gate, until space is full and 15% off in the Spurs Fan Shop at the AT&T Center. The Spurs and USAA have also provided 230 complimentary game tickets to military members and their families. This is all part of the more than decade long commitment to honor the military community by the Spurs and their official military appreciation partner, USAA.

USAA and the Spurs also joined with Wish for Our Heroes and Operation Supply Drop (OSD) to support military members off the court.

San Antonio Family Receives $10,000 Wish

Through Wish for Our Heroes, USAA and the Spurs teamed up to grant a wish to a San Antonio military family in need. Spurs player Keldon Johnson surprised the Watson family during a video session with the news of a $10,000 gift and invited them to the May 10, Spurs vs. Milwaukee game.

The wish was granted posthumously to SSG David Watson, a cancer survivor, who later contracted COVID-19 and passed away due to complications in November 2020. His wife Adrianna Watson and their four children received the gift on his behalf as a show of gratitude for his service and their commitment as a military family.

“We are forever indebted to SSG Watson and the other men and women who valiantly serve and protect our country,” said Eric Engquist, USAA vice president of brand management and U.S. Army veteran. “Adrianna Watson and their children endured so many hardships this past year. While no gift can ever suffice, we hope this wish makes them feel loved and supported by everyone in our community.”

OSD Care Package Giveaway

With support from OSD, USAA and the Spurs are sending care boxes to servicemembers abroad. The supply drop includes up to eight boxes. Each box is packed with two gaming consoles, the latest video games, 12 tabletop games, 40 pounds of coffee, beef jerky from Anthem Snacks and USAA and Spurs keepsakes.

You can find out more about the Spurs and USAA’s military appreciation efforts and special benefits for USAA members and the military community by visiting Spurs.com/Salute.

About Wish for Our Heroes

Wish for Our Heroes is dedicated to helping the men and women who selflessly serve our nation and their families. They grant wishes to help provide for basics needs, such as putting food on the table to assisting with repairs, baby supplies, clothing, etc. When basic needs are met, they enjoy providing fun experiences, like sending the troops to athletic events. Visit wishforourheroes.org for more information.

About Operation Supply Drop

Since 2010, OSD’s veteran support ecosystem has impacted over 1,000,000 veterans, active military and family members through award-winning programs emphasizing social connectivity, professional development and community service. Learn more at weareosd.org.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Tex., USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.