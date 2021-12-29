TONIGHT’S SPURS – HEAT GAME POSTPONED

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 29, 2021) – The NBA announced today that the Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs game scheduled for tonight at AT&T Center has been postponed. The Heat do not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game against the Spurs.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is sending all ticket holders an email and text to ensure they’re aware of the schedule change. Tickets and parking will be valid for the rescheduled game, which will be announced at a later date. Fans do not need to take action at this time.

SS&E continues to be fully committed to the safety of its fans, employees, players and guests for each of its upcoming games and events. We encourage everyone who can, to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have any questions, please complete this online form and a Spurs representative will respond as soon as possible.

- Spurs -