SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 3, 2022) – The NBA today announced that the start time for the Spurs vs. Heat game tonight at the AT&T Center on Thursday, Feb. 3 has been changed to 6 p.m. CT due to pending inclement weather in San Antonio.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on CW35/GOAI-TV, WOAI-AM 1200 and KXTN AM-1350.

– Spurs.com –