TEXAS PRO SPORTS TEAMS AND CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS UNITE WITH #TEXASTEAMUP CAMPAIGN TO ENCOURAGE VOTER TURNOUT IN THE LONE STAR STATE

TEXAS (Sept. 30, 2020) – Joining together for a cause that’s bigger than Texas, 10 professional sports teams and five civic organizations throughout the state have launched the #TexasTeamUp campaign to encourage unprecedented voter turnout during the 2020 election cycle.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), League of Women Voters of Texas, MOVE Texas, the Texas NAACP, and the Urban League have joined with 10 professional sports teams for the campaign: the Austin Spurs, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Wings, Houston Dash, Houston Dynamo, San Antonio FC, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Legends, and Texas Rangers.

“We are proud to join this coalition to encourage Texans to get out and vote,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford. “We believe the right to vote is bigger than sports, and we hope that joining forces with different teams sends the message that we want to see great civic engagement no matter who you root for. We owe it to ourselves, our loved ones, our neighbors, and each other to vote.”

The campaign, which will include joint voter education and awareness efforts from each organization through marketing and social media assets, was created to encourage eligible voters to prepare for and participate in the upcoming elections. For more information on the upcoming elections, including dates, polling locations, and candidate information, go to MOVETexas.org or My.LWV.org/Texas.

“The Texas NAACP is proud to join with Texas professional sports teams, the League of Women Voters of Texas, LULAC, the Urban League, and MOVE Texas to encourage all eligible persons to register to vote and then vote,” said Texas NAACP President Gary Bledsoe. “This partnership recognizes our common social fabric to which we are all part and how at times such as Presidential elections we are better and stronger as a nation if we all vote and have our votes counted. Tune out the noise, plan your vote, and just vote.”