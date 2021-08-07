SUMMER LEAGUE POSTGAME RECAP SUMMER LEAGUE POSTGAME RECAP SAN ANTONIO SPURS vs. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES AUGUST 6, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (August 6, 2021) – The Spurs closed out the Salt Lake City Summer League dropping an 82-77 decision to the Memphis Grizzlies. Devin Vassell posted a game-high 27 points to go along with 7 rebounds and Josh Primo added 17 points and 3 assists.

San Antonio started the game strong behind 10 first quarter points from Vassell to build a 22-14 lead after one. Memphis surged back in the second quarter outscoring the Silver and Black 21-11 to take a 35-33 into halftime. The Grizzlies came out of the locker room strong opening up a 62-40 lead late in the third period. The Silver and Black would use a 16-4 run to cut the deficit to seven, 70-63, with 5:38 remaining in the fourth. San Antonio would get as close as 80-77 with 22 seconds remaining but the Grizzlies would knock down two free throws to secure the win.

DaQuan Jeffries added 8 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals for the Silver and Black while Jaylen Morris pitched in with 9 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists off the bench.

Memphis was led by Desmond Bane who finished with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

NEXT UP

The Spurs will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first game of the MGM Resorts Summer League in Las Vegas on Monday, August 9 at 6 p.m. CDT. The game can be viewed on ESPN U.