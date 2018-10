SAN ANTONIO (October 8, 2018) - The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have waived forward Jaron Blossomgame.

He appeared in three preseason games for the Spurs, averaging 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.3 minutes.

Blossomgame was drafted by San Antonio in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft (59th overall) and spent last season with the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League helping guide the team to a G League Championship.