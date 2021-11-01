SPURS UNVEIL NEXT GENERATION OF FIESTA®-THEMED CITY EDITION UNIFORMS FOR THE 2021-22 SEASON

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 1, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today unveiled its 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms, mixing vintage and contemporary vibes in celebration the NBA’s 75th anniversary and the team’s legacy, present and bright future. The wildly popular 2020-21 Spurs City Edition uniforms marked the first time the team’s game jerseys included the iconic Fiesta® colored elements.

“This year’s Nike NBA City Edition uniforms help fuel the celebration of the league’s 75th anniversary season,” says Aaron Cain, VP/GM, Men’s, at NIKE, Inc. “Each uniform tells a story, juxtaposing old and new to create an unforgettable look and feel for this milestone season. The result isn’t just a love letter to the game. It’s a celebration of fandom – and an invitation to a new generation.”

As part of the NBA 75th anniversary celebration, the Spurs City Edition uniforms will feature a diamond NBA logo embellishment on the jersey’s back center. Across the front chest, the Spurs name boldly states who they are while paying homage to their legacy championship teams.

“This season’s Nike NBA City Edition uniform is inspired by our legacy and built for our future,” said Becky Kimbro, VP of Brand Engagement for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “While each individual design element represents a unique moment in our history, the end result is an ode to our future.”

The uniform shorts give a nod to the team’s genesis as the Dallas Chaparrals, a charter member of the American Basketball Association (ABA). The team made its pivotal name change to the San Antonio Spurs before playing its first game in the city during the 1973-74 season and then moved the to the NBA in 1976. The shorts’ right vent features the ABA logo and the left side of the shorts are emblazoned with the Chaparrals’ historic logo, a blue chaparral bird dribbling a basketball across the state of Texas. Both sides of the shorts feature a diamond design throwing it back to the team’s Hemisphere days during the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.

On the cusp of an exciting new season, the players will sport a clean white version of the Nike NBA City Edition uniforms with the vintage turquoise, fuchsia and orange colors popping along the collar, jersey sides and shorts’ trim. The Spurs City Edition jerseys bring a fresh new style that’s nostalgic for long-time fans who have fond memories of the Fiesta® colors from team’s trademark game warmups during the 1989-90 to 1996-97 seasons.

The Spurs will debut the new uniforms on their home City Edition court on Nov. 12, and official retail product will be available on Nov. 15 at Spurs Fan Shops and online at spursfanshop.com at 9 a.m. CST as part of the NBA’s global retail launch. The complete collection will feature T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets, jerseys, caps and more. Visit Spurs.com/cityedition for more information about the rollout and timeline.

The Spurs will don their new Nike NBA City Edition uniforms at home for a total of 10 Fiesta® Nights, each with a collectible poster giveaway for all fans in attendance. Custom player bobbleheads will be given away on three of the Fiesta® Nights. Derrick White on Jan. 28, Keldon Johnson on Mar. 18, and Dejounte Murray on Apr. 1.

Fans should stay tuned to Spurs social media channels and join the official San Antonio Spurs Fan Club for insider details around special collections and collaborations to debut in the coming weeks.