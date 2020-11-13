SPURS UNVEIL FIESTA-THEMED NIKE CITY EDITION UNIFORMS AHEAD OF 2020-21 SEASON

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 13, 2020) – For the first time in history, the San Antonio Spurs will wear the classic Fiesta colors on their jerseys. The team today unveiled a new twist on its iconic look with the 2020-21 Nike City Edition jerseys. The 2020 Spurs City Edition launch is presented by H-E-B.

The new uniform features the team’s historic Fiesta colors in bold diagonal stripes of teal, pink, and orange on a black jersey top with “San Antonio” emblazoned across the chest in old school script, the first time the team’s hometown has been front and center on a jersey since 1989. Dotting the “i” is a rowel emblem, a nod to the iconic spur logo. The jersey tag pattern on the player’s left hip is imported straight from the ‘90s – a vibrant tribal design with festive flair. On the left side of the chest is a Frost Bank logo highlighting the official jersey partner of the San Antonio Spurs. Go to Spurs.com/CityEdition to learn more about the design behind the new look and to get first access to Spurs Fiesta merchandise.

The 2020-21 season marks the first year that the fan-favorite Fiesta colors will make an appearance on game jerseys. The look was a trademark of the team’s game warmups from the 1989-90 to 1996-97 seasons, but will make its on-court debut this season. Stay tuned to Spurs.com/CityEdition for a list of dates the Spurs will wear the new look on court.

Official Spurs City Edition product will make its debut on Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. CT for sale and preorder for the 2020-21 season at the La Cantera Spurs Fan Shop and SpursFanShop.com. Fans should stay tuned to Spurs social media channels and join the Official San Antonio Spurs Fan Club, presented by AT&T, for additional communication around special collections and collaborations to debut in the coming weeks.