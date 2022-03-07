SPURS TO TAKE OVER SNEAKER POLITICS STORE IN AUSTIN DURING SXSW

SAN ANTONIO (March 7, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs and Sneaker Politics today announced the Spurs will take over the Sneaker Politics store in Austin during South by Southwest® (SXSW®) 2022. The Spurs store takeover will take place from Friday, March 11 through Sunday, March 13. The collaboration will include a limited-edition capsule collection available exclusively in the Sneaker Politics store that weekend.

“The San Antonio Spurs are a staple in Texas and icons amongst the NBA and it’s an honor to partner with such a historically rich organization,” said Derek Curry, Founder and CEO of Sneaker Politics. “We are excited for everyone to come enjoy what we put together.”

The store is open to SXSW® badge holders as well as the general public and will feature a complete Spurs x Sneaker Politics rebrand along with food, drinks, games and frozen refreshments. Austin Spurs DJ DMoney will be on hand Friday and Saturday, with the Spurs DJ Quake on Sunday. Attendees can look forward to an appearance from the Spurs Coyote, the 2020 NBA Mascot of the Year, on Friday, March 11. Visitors can win autographed Spurs memorabilia, team swag and other prizes throughout the weekend.

The seven-piece Spurs x Sneaker Politics capsule collection will include t-shirts and hats. Each piece in the collection draws from the classic look of collectibles, cups, displays and nostalgia found on the shelves of 1990’s and 2000’s convenience stores with a nod to the Lone Star State.

“Sneaker Politics is renowned in the streetwear and footwear space for its creative collaborations, thoughtful executions and regional flair woven into everything they do,” said Jordan Mandelkorn, Senior Director Marketing and Creative Services for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “The Spurs are excited to come together with them for this capsule collection and store takeover during SXSW, allowing people to immerse themselves in a unique Spurs experience.”

Spurs x Sneaker Politics Store Details

221 W 2nd St. Austin, TX 78701

Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 13 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

About Sneaker Politics

Sneaker Politics strives to be a premier destination for exclusive apparel and footwear while providing a retail space built to showcase each brand and product’s story properly. Each location represents our roots of creating, building, and maintaining genuine relationships, to which our success is attributed.