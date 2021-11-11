SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT TO TAKE ARENA NAMING RIGHTS TO MARKET FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 20 YEARS

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 11, 2021) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is taking the naming rights to the AT&T Center to market for the first time in the venue’s 20-year history. The partnership with AT&T is set to end following the 2021-22 NBA season, creating the rare opportunity for a brand to step in as the namesake for the epicenter of entertainment in one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States – the San Antonio-Austin corridor. Legends Global Partnerships has been selected to represent SS&E in securing a new naming rights partner for the arena to begin in Fall 2022.

“We are grateful to AT&T for their commitment to our organization and community over the last two decades,” said Brandon Gayle, Chief Operating Officer for SS&E. “Our next arena naming rights partner will have a unique opportunity to reach and engage one of the most passionate and diverse fan bases in all of professional sports. We look forward to working with Legends to welcome a new partner that helps us deliver on our purpose of creating moments that excite, memories that endure and connections that strengthen our community.”

As home to the five-time NBA Champion San Antonio Spurs since November 2002, the arena has served as the backdrop for countless memorable moments that have built generations of fans around the world. Today, the arena is not only a community pillar in South Texas, but also reaches a global and diverse audience generating 10+ billion impressions annually (source: Meltwater News). With 115+ major events and attracting over 3.9 million attendees annually, the arena has hosted a multitude of concerts, family shows, special events over the years – including Harry Styles, Aerosmith, Justin Bieber, Bon Jovi, Lady Gaga, Tim McGraw, Rihanna, George Strait, WWE and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

In 2015, the building underwent a $110+ million renovation, enhancing the overall fan experience on all levels. Renovations included new seating arena-wide, a new Fan Zone and premium spaces, a state-of-the-art center-hung video board, expanded and updated concourses, the addition of new interior and exterior LED signage, as well as several infrastructure and technology enhancements.

“We are excited to partner with SS&E to find a new partner for the future of their arena and community at large,” said Chris Hibbs, President, Legends Global Partnerships. “This is a rare opportunity for a brand to be embedded in the rapidly growing San Antonio-Austin region in a meaningful way, while also receiving a global spotlight by aligning with a legacy NBA franchise in the San Antonio Spurs.”

Legends Global Partnerships brings a depth of experience in the naming rights space, using a data and analytics-based approach from the search process through to creating unique, holistic partnerships that expand far beyond the name on the building. Most recently, Legends Global Partnerships represented the Los Angeles Rams’ and Chargers’ SoFi Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium, Hollywood Park’s YouTube Theater, Los Angeles Football Club’s Banc of California Stadium and the Columbus Crew’s Lower.com Field. The slate of services from Legends Global Partnerships includes naming rights and other venue entitlement positions, jersey sponsorships, premier events, emerging entertainment platforms and mixed-use real estate development.

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-based and community-centric sports and entertainment company that provides premier live and global digital experiences for fans across a portfolio of three teams and two venues – all supported by a passionate staff of more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL), as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the AT&T Center, Toyota Field and STAR Complex. The SS&E investor group is led by Managing Partner Peter J Holt.

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Hospitality, Global Partnerships, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals, including professional sports, collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning, and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit Legends.net and follow Legends at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.

