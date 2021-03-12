SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES JOB FAIR FOR PART-TIME OPPORTUNITIES AT AT&T CENTER

SAN ANTONIO (March 11, 2021) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment is searching for approximately 75 new part-time employees to join its staffing team. SS&E is hosting a socially distant job fair at the AT&T Center on Monday, March 15, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Available positions available include:

Fan experience representatives – Ushers, greeters, ticket takers and elevator operators

Event security staff – For events at the AT&T Center & Toyota Field

Interested candidates would need to be available to work nights, weekends and holidays for the San Antonio Spurs, San Antonio FC, AT&T Center and Toyota Field games and events.

To help expedite your experience at the job fair, please apply in advance by visiting the SS&E Careers Site or text “FAMILY” to 97211.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older. We ask all attendees to wear a face mask.