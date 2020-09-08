SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT AND MOVE TEXAS TO BRING SEPTEMBER 15 VOTER REGISTRATION EVENT TO THE AT&T CENTER

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 8, 2020) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment and nonpartisan nonprofit MOVE Texas have teamed up to make registering to vote safe, simple, and swift with a Sept. 15 voter registration event at the AT&T Center. The drive-through event will take place from 6-8 p.m. in Lot 3 at the arena and is free and open to the public, regardless of voter status or eligibility. For more information, visit spurs.com/vote2020.

Future voters are encouraged to go to MOVETexas.org/register prior to the event to find out if they are eligible to vote in the next election, and determine whether they are already registered. The deadline to register for the upcoming November elections is Oct. 5.

The MOVE Texas voter registration event at the AT&T Center will allow future voters to remain in their cars at a safe distance as they speak with educated voting professionals who will walk them through the voter registration process.

This event will feature an appearance by The Coyote, as well as a Spurs-branded “VOTE” t-shirt, with proceeds from the limited-edition shirt going to MOVE Texas. Following the voter’s registration, attendees can park in Lot 2 to take advantage of photo opportunities, and purchase merchandise. Attendees must wear a face covering if they choose to participate in the activations.

About MOVE Texas

MOVE Texas is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, grassroots organization building power in underrepresented youth communities through civic education, leadership development, and issue advocacy.

About the AT&T Center

The premier entertainment venue in South Texas, the AT&T Center is the home of the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. The Bexar County-owned arena has also hosted hundreds of concerts and special events since opening in 2002 and underwent a $110+ million renovation in 2015 to enhance the fan experience at all levels. For more information go to ATTCenter.com.