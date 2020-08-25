SPURS SPORTS ACADEMY ANNOUNCES VIRTUAL AFTER SCHOOL WORKOUTS SERIES FOR MONTH OF SEPTEMBER

SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 25, 2020) – On the heels of a successful summer of virtual camps and clinics, Spurs Sports Academy has announced that it will continue to offer top youth basketball development opportunities through the month-long virtual Spurs After School Workouts series, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1. Registration for the live online workouts is available now at spurs.com/afterschoolworkout.

Athletes ages 6-14 from across the globe will be able to continue to develop their skills during 15 live online workouts with Spurs Sports Academy coaches and special guests. The 45-minute sessions will take place each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1. Weekly passes are available for $30 each, and a Hardwood Pass covering all 15 sessions can be purchased for a $25 discount at $125.

“We are excited to offer Spurs After School Workouts as a way to continue on with the successful Virtual Summer Basketball Camps training,” said Joe Clark, Spurs Sports & Entertainment Vice President of Youth Sports and Community Engagement. “We realize that many kids are spending the first of the school year at home in front of a computer, and this series is designed to get them up and moving after a full day of learning.”

Participants will be split into two groups, with sessions for 6-to-9-year-olds taking place at 3 p.m. CT each Tuesday through Thursday, and sessions for 10-to-14-year-olds following at 4 p.m. CT. Workouts with and without a basketball hoop will be included in the curriculum, and the final 15 minutes of each Wednesday workout will be dedicated to a guest appearance focusing on the wellness of the whole athlete with healthy lifestyle activities and character-building messages.

SPURS AFTER SCHOOL WORKOUTS

About Spurs Sports Academy

Spurs Sports Academy exists to develop young athletes while inspiring lifelong memories and building character through competition. Encompassing Spurs Summer Basketball Camps, Spurs Clinics, and the Spurs Tournament Series, Spurs Sports Academy offers something for young athletes of every skill level in South Texas. For registration or more information on any Spurs Sports Academy program, visit SpursSportsAcademy.com.

- Spurs -

