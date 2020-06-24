SPURS SIGN TYLER ZELLER

SAN ANTONIO (June 24, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed center Tyler Zeller. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Zeller, 7-0/255, holds career averages of 7.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in 17.6 minutes, while shooting .509 from the field in 412 total games. The former UNC Tarheel was selected by Dallas with the 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft before being dealt in a Draft night trade to Cleveland (2012-14), where he spent his first two seasons. A seven-year NBA veteran, Zeller has also spent time with Boston (2014-17), Milwaukee (2017-18), Brooklyn (2017-18), Atlanta (2018-19) and Memphis (2018-19). In 2014-15, his first year with the Celtics, he averaged career-bests in scoring (10.2 ppg) and rebounding (5.7 rpg) while playing in all 82 games.

Zeller will wear No. 40 for the Spurs.

– spurs.com –