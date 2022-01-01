SPURS SIGN JAYLEN MORRIS TO 10-DAY CONTRACT

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 1, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed guard Jaylen Morris to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Morris, 6-5/195, has played in 13 games with the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League this season, averaging 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.62 steals in 27.3 minutes. He also played on the Spurs 2021 Summer League team in Utah and Las Vegas, averaging 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.5 minutes.

Morris has had two stints in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks, appearing in a total of 10 games and averaging 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.7 minutes.

Morris will wear No. 16 for the Silver and Black.

The Spurs roster now stands at 18 players.

