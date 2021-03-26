SPURS SIGN CAM REYNOLDS TO 10-DAY CONTRACT

SAN ANTONIO (March 26, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Cam Reynolds to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reynolds, 6-8/225, most recently played the entire NBA G League season with the Austin Spurs, appearing in 14 games and averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.0 minutes. He spent last season as a two-way player for the Milwaukee Bucks and started all 37 of the games he played with in the G League for the Wisconsin Herd, averaging 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 31.6 minutes. He spent four years at Tulane and after going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, Reynolds appeared in 19 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2018-19 season, averaging 5.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 13.7 minutes.